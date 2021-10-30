Court adjourns Umme Rubab family murder case

SUKKUR: The Model Criminal Court, Dadu, on Friday heard the triple murder case of Umme Rubab’s family members and adjourned the case till November 6.
The court adjourned the hearing of the triple murder case of Umme Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Ahmed Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio, and uncle Qabil Chandio till November 6 after the lawyer of accused Chandio brothers did not appear in the court.
The judge asked the Chandio brothers about the absence of their lawyer, who told the court that the lawyer could not attend the court due to sickness of his mother. The judge ordered the defendants to ensure presence of the lawyer at the next hearing. Umme Rubab’s counsel rejected the defendents’ plea about the absent lawyer and told the court that it was their tactic to delay the hearings.
Rawalpindi: As thousands of supporters of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan on Friday continued their march...
NEW DELHI: Indian actor Juhi Chawla has signed an INR 100,000 surety bond for the release of Aryan Khan, Bollywood...
LAHORE: On the eve of the Republic Day of Turkey, a ceremony of Pak-Turk photo exhibition titled “1,000 Year...
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Friday that the door to negotiations with the proscribed...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Punjab...
LAHORE: Lahore police arrested more than 250 TLP activists on charge of creating law and order situation in various...