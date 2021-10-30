Court adjourns Umme Rubab family murder case

SUKKUR: The Model Criminal Court, Dadu, on Friday heard the triple murder case of Umme Rubab’s family members and adjourned the case till November 6.

The court adjourned the hearing of the triple murder case of Umme Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Ahmed Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio, and uncle Qabil Chandio till November 6 after the lawyer of accused Chandio brothers did not appear in the court.

The judge asked the Chandio brothers about the absence of their lawyer, who told the court that the lawyer could not attend the court due to sickness of his mother. The judge ordered the defendants to ensure presence of the lawyer at the next hearing. Umme Rubab’s counsel rejected the defendents’ plea about the absent lawyer and told the court that it was their tactic to delay the hearings.