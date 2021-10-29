General elections only solution to crises: Amir Muqam

SWABI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam on Thursday said that people wanted fresh general elections as the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had failed to overcome the prevailing crises.

He was speaking at a protest rally, which was organised to condemn the government for its failure to control price-hike.

The rally started from the district general bus stand and culminated at the Karnal Sher Khan Chowk. The protesters were chanting slogans against the ruling party leaders.

PML-N provincial joint general secretary Dildar Khan, former MPAs Baber Salim and

Shiraz Khan also spoke on the occasion.

Amir Muqam said that the people were holding protests across the country, who wanted the PTI government to quit.

“Holding fair and free elections is the demand of the people,” he said, adding that the masses wanted transfer of the power to the genuine representatives.

During the PTI regime, he said, the people had experienced sky-rocketing prices of commodities, sugar and petroleum scandals and poor law and order.

“Only former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif can put the country on the road to progress and prosperity,” he went on to add.