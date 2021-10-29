 
close
Friday October 29, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Turkey to expel seven Syrians

By AFP
October 29, 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey on Thursday announced the arrest and planned expulsion of seven Syrian migrants over social media posts showing them eating bananas. The state migration service said the posts were "provocative" because they allegedly made fun of the economic hardships being experienced by many Turks.