PST, JEST candidates demand declaring riverine UCs ‘hard area’

SUKKUR: The candidates appearing in the Primary School Teacher (PST) and Junior School Teacher (JEST) exam from the Katcha areas of district Khairpur Nathan Shah have demanded declaring their union councils as ‘hard’ areas.

The candidates clearing the PST and JEST tests took out out a rally in Khairpur Nathan Shah on Tuesday and demanded declaring the union councils of riverine areas, including Chaddan, Burira, Ghozo and others as hard areas to provide concession to the candidates for appointment as teachers. They said that 65 percent population of the Katcha areas was without drinking water, road network and other basic facilities. They said most of the schools of the Katcha areas remained closed because of shortage of teachers.