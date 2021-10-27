Traditional jirga system restored in S Waziristan

WANA: The traditional old jirga system has been restored in the South Waziristan tribal district to facilitate people to settle disputes and rivalries through jirgas.

Talking to media, the elders, including Malik Rapa Khan Mahsud, Malik Habib Shabikhel and others thanked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Khalid Iqbal Khattak for the restoration jirga system in the district.

They said that the worst crisis emerged following the merger of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the courts were flooded with cases of ownership of land and other disputes due to non-existence of the jirga system.

They said that the elders would now take practical steps for the restoration of lasting peace through the jirga system to put the district on the track to development and prosperity.

Earlier, the elders held a meeting with the DC in which a formal approval was accorded to the jirga system.