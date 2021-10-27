Islamabad Police arrest three TTP extortionists

Islamabad : The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad police Tuesday arrested three terrorists associated with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Speaking at a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) CTD Jamil Zafar Malik said, “The arrested terrorists used to write letters to businessmen and owners of educational institutions, demanding extortion money.

“The terrorists demanded a total of Rs300 million extortion through 10 letters written to different people,” he said, adding they also wrote to the CTD threatening its officials with attacks if they act against the suspects.

One of the arrested militants Bakht Sherren is a former TTP commander from Swat, he said.

The militants were supported by their accomplices in Afghanistan and used to write letters from there for extortion money, SSP disclosed in a press conference.

He said one of the letters claimed the kidnapping of former Prime Minister Yousaf Reza Gillani’s son.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, SSP constituted teams to ensure the arrest of the accused.

The police teams while using scientific methods of investigations and modern technology in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies traced the accused.

The other accused were identified as Jan Alam and Muhammad Ali.

Meanwhile, in a news release, the Islamabad police spokesman said the first letter, received from Peshawar GPO, the second from Mingora Post Office, third letter Urdu Bazaar, Rawalpindi.

Similarly, the fourth letter was received Pirwadhai, Rawalpindi, demanding Rs50 million extortion, threatening serious consequences.

The fifth letter, dated 18.06.21, was received from Saidu Sharif Swat in which extortion of Rs50 million demanded and threats of dire consequences were made.

Sixth letter sent to a private school at Pirwadhai, demanding to vacate the building within 5 days.

Seventh letter to a private school in Sector H-8, extortion of Rs50 million.

They threatened the family of school owner with abduction.

Suicide bombings, evacuation of the building within five days.

The eighth and ninth letters were from Mingora GPO Swat while the tenth letter was received at Raja Bazar Rawalpindi.

The Inspector-General of Police Islamabad appreciated the police teams and announced commendation certificates for CTD team.