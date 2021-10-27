Covid-19 claims four more lives in Sindh

The novel coronavirus claimed four more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours (October 25), taking the death toll to 7,555. The fatality rate of the infectious disease in the province was 1.6 per cent.

A total of 11,478 tests were conducted, after which 223 new cases were reported, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Tuesday. So far 6,342,904 tests had been conducted against which 467,426 cases were diagnosed. Of them 95.8 per cent or 447,981 patients had recovered, including 233 overnight.

The chief minister said that currently 11,890 patients were under treatment, of whom 11,638 were in home isolation, 27 at isolation centres, 225 at different hospitals and 14 on ventilators.

Out of the 223 new cases, 48 were detected from Karachi: 29 from District East, seven from District South, Malir and Korangi four each and Korangi and West two each. Jamshoro reported 26 cases, Badin 20, NausheroFeroze 18, Hyderabad 17, Sanghar 16, Mirpurkhas 15, Shaheed Benazirabad 14, Tharparkar 10, Qamber eight, Tando Allahyar seven, Umerkot six, Sukkur five, Ghotki and Shikarpur four each and Jacobabad three.