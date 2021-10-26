AJK Prime Minister reviews political issues

Islamabad: President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas called on Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi here in Muzaffarabad.
During the meeting, overall economic and political situation of the country and other issues of mutual interest came under discussion. They also discussed taking solid steps for development, progress and good governance in AJK.The AJK PM and PTI president also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking special interest in uplift and progress of AJK and announcing five billion rupees package for AJK.
Islamabad: Lohi Bher Police has arrested an accused allegedly involved in the murder case, a police spokesman said.He...
Islamabad: Rector of International Islamic University Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai has called for a uniformed...
Rawalpindi: National Logistics Cell has completed first ever commercial road movement under TIR to Turkey and...
A glistening building, with a shiny exterior resembling the scales on a fish, reflecting light in all the different...
Islamabad: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board on Sunday launched a 15-day awareness campaign for the visitors...
Islamabad: Dr Asma Shakir Khawaja, HoD, Department of Strategic Studies, National Defence University, has said that...