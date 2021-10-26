 
Tuesday October 26, 2021
Islamabad

AJK Prime Minister reviews political issues

By  INP
October 26, 2021

Islamabad: President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas called on Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi here in Muzaffarabad.

During the meeting, overall economic and political situation of the country and other issues of mutual interest came under discussion. They also discussed taking solid steps for development, progress and good governance in AJK.The AJK PM and PTI president also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking special interest in uplift and progress of AJK and announcing five billion rupees package for AJK.

