Industrial expo scheduled

LAHORE: Sixth edition of Pakistan industrial expo named as ‘China Pakistan Industrial Expo 2021’ to start from Oct 29 and would continue till Oct 31 at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club in Lahore.

Over one hundred top Chinese industrial manufacturers including Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) would participate in the event, deputy general manager of Everest International Expo Chris Zhu said while addressing the press conference at Lahore press club.

The expo would showcase Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machinery, construction, renewable energy, building material, agricultural machinery, plastic machinery, hardware, chemical, and auto parts.

The expo, showcasing Chinese products, would use both online and offline methods presenting products physically at their respective booths and B2B meeting to be arranged using specially installed gadgets and assistants at the booths.

This would minimize the impact of Covid-19, the organizer informed. “We attempted online-offline mode in the expo of 2020, and it worked remarkably. After many successful stories, now we can easily manage and establish high quality B2B platform to boost mutual economic and trade communications,” the deputy general manager said.