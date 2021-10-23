Saving heritage

Gilgit-Baltistan is replete with rich cultural and religious heritage sites. Unfortunately, the Khanaq-e-Mullah Noorbakshia Khaplu Bala and countless historic mosques spread all over the region are in a deplorable condition. These khanaqs were constructed over 400 years ago and are some of the best architecture of the country.

Some residents have taken initiatives to preserve these sites themselves, but it is unfortunate that their good intentions were misplaced since the reconstruction took away the originality of the historic sites. The provincial government of Gilgit-Baltistan and the federal government should depute a team of experts to visit these sites and come up with a plan for preserving them. If these places are preserved, inevitably a number of foreign and local tourists will visit and tourism will increase.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu