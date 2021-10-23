Tunisia offers expertise to boost olive plantation

ISLAMABAD: Tunisia has offered Pakistan its expertise and help in developing olive plantation in its different regions and extraction of olive oil. Tunisian ambassador Borhene El Kamel maintained Friday that his country is ready to collaborate with Pakistan for the large-scale cultivation of olive.

At a reception in honour of Abdellatif Ghedira, executive director, International Olive Council (IOC), Borhene recalled that some regions in Pakistan particularly Baluchistan have Tunisia like climate environment, and it is ready to share its technical expertise and know-how in the field of oil cultivation.

Ambassador Borhene reminded that olive oil is considered the healthiest cooking oil in the world being cholesterol-free and having a lot of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It prevents heart diseases.

He revealed that it is beneficial for fighting obesity, diabetes, haypertension, Alzheimer and much more. “Olive oil has also amazing benefits for skin, hair and nails. Pakistanis who suffer from insomnia, use olive oil for deep sleep,” he said.

A prominent former Tunisian diplomat Mounir Fourati, director-general Pakistan Foreign Office Murad Wazir Khan, parliamentary secretary Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas were also among the guests. Olive cultivation in Tunisia has carried out dates back to the 8th century BC, even before the founding of Carthage and now Tunisia is one of the leading world olive oil producers and exporters.