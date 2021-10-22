PM discusses Salahuddin Ayubi series with filmmakers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday called for using innovative methods to educate the younger generation on Islamic history and said there will be dramas and films based on historical stories that deviate from traditional themes.

He pointed out that Salahuddin Ayubi is a character of history of which the West also gives examples, who had announced a general amnesty after the historic conquest of Jerusalem. He added the series on the life of Salahuddin Ayubi will make the youth aware of this historical role.

Imran Khan said this while talking to filmmaker Shehzad Nawaz, Turkish producer Emre Konuk, Syed Junaid Ali Shah and Dr Kashif, who called on the PM here. Senator Faisal Javed also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on the details of the joint project Salahuddin Series between Pakistan and Turkey: While planning on the series is complete, shooting will begin in April next year.

Meanwhile, the prime minister discussed the law and order and political situation with Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad here. The meeting also discussed in detail the situation in Afghanistan.

They also discussed the progress of ongoing development projects in Rawalpindi, especially the Nala Lai project. Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting on integrated agriculture and development plan for KP, especially Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC).

The prime minister said, “The construction of the Lift-cum-Gravity project of Chashma Right Bank Canal would be a real game changer for the socio-economic uplift of a vast area in southern KP. Once completed, the project would irrigate around 300,000 acres of barren land in KP. This would not only ensure food security in the region but would also earn huge foreign exchange reserves for the country by exporting agricultural produce to the Middle East.”

Meanwhile, Imran Khan said the ongoing development projects for the promotion of tourism in KP should be completed soon. He emphasised that the cultivation of olives in KP will boost the development of farmers and the country in self-sufficient oil.

In this connection, Imran Khan chaired a meeting on ongoing development projects in KP. “The government is expeditiously working on infrastructure projects in the province to boost access to remote tourist destinations and boost economic activity,” the premier said.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to ensure effective gatekeeping of the online content to shield innocent brains against the ruthless onslaught of immoral and pornographic online content.

Imran Khan chaired a meeting on blocking pornographic websites in the country. He said, “Character building is very crucial in modern tech-savvy era. The proliferation of tech gadgets and 3G/4G internet technology has made all sort of content available to everyone. We need to protect our youth especially kids from being exposed to immoral and unethical content available online.”