Will Princess Beatrice, Eugenie stay in contact with Andrew? Source speaks out

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie may be sisters but their approaches to their father are vastly different, and this insight comes a day after he was held in police custody for over 11 hours.

A well placed source explained the sisters’ mental anguish over maintaining distance in a chat with The Daily Mail.

In it they said, “Although the girls have made a commitment to sticking together and presenting a united front, they do take very different approaches to their father.”

For one, “Eugenie will stay silent,” but Beatrice “will be very conflicted. Although no believer that her father is an innocent, she is aware that his mental health is suffering – something ‘stiff upper lip’ Andrew may not recognise.”

Plus, considering the fact that “she took the decision to be seen with him and Sienna [her eldest daughter, aged four] at Royal Lodge in late January just before the Epstein files dropped. She will almost certainly keep some sort of contact with her father, but out of sight.”

This comes despite the source saying she suffered a major blindsiding when Andrew used her as his alibi. (the Pizza Express party) because even though “Bea baulked at being used as an unwitting alibi and at the nonsense of it,” as the source puts it. Later it resulted in the father and daughter having had “quite a heated discussion about it once the Newsnight team were on their way with their scoop in the can.”