Internet erupts after Candace Owens claims Elon Musk and Sam Altman are ‘not human’

A social media storm sparked after former US President Donald Trump announced plans to release government files about UFOs and aliens. A controversy grabbed the interest of the whole internet after an old video of conservative commentator Candace Owens, who claimed that Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and Sam Altman were not human.

The video has been shared again on X after Trump’s comments about declassifying files about UFOs.

Trump UFO file announcement sparks renewed debate

Trump announced that he will instruct federal agencies to start their work in identifying and producing documents which relate to extraterrestrial life and unidentified aerial phenomena and UFOs. The public has shown strong interest in this particular subject matter, according to him.

UFO investigations in the United States have received increasing public interest because officials have confirmed several aerial sightings, but they have not yet produced any verified proof of extraterrestrial existence.

The Trump UFO files announcement quickly gained traction online because users connected it to previous conspiracy theories and shared old video footage.

The comments about artificial intelligence and technological transformation originated from a more extensive dialogue which included artificial intelligence and technological transformation as topics.

Musk and Altman have not yet replied to the new allegations which have emerged. The two men have previously talked about artificial intelligence risks and advanced technology development, but they did not link those topics to extraterrestrial existence.