Five booked for kidnapping transgender

MARDAN: District police registered a case against five persons for allegedly kidnapping a transgender person in the limits of City Police Station.

Mahbood alias Zamarud, a eunuch hailing from Mansehra and currently living near Charsadda Chowk, told City Police Station officials that a trans named Anmol contacted her on cell-phone and told her that she was coming to her upper room (Bala Khana) located at Charsadda Chowk.

She added that later on she heard some noise outside her Bala Khana and when she came downstairs, Anmol was standing there. She added that Fazl-e-Amin, a resident of Katlang, along with four other unknown gunmen kidnapped Anmol at gunpoint. The city police officials registered the case against the accused and started investigations.

12 gamblers arrested: Meanwhile, the cops arrested 12 persons gambling on rooster fights and also recovered cash amount on bet as well as pistols.

The gamblers were busy betting on rooster fights at a hujra in the limits of Saddar Police Station when the cops raided the venue. They arrested 12 gamblers and also seized Rs40,000 cash on bet, three roosters and pistols from the place.