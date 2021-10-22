JUI-F leader dies

PESHAWAR: Senior member of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and poet Shamsur Rahman Shamsi Thursday breathed his last after protracted ailment.
Two funeral prayers were offered for the departed soul of the deceased. The first funeral was held near his residence on Pajagi Road at 5 pm and another one at his village Nawan Killay at 8 pm after which he was laid to rest there.
Shamsur Rahman Shamsi was the provincial secretary finance of JUI-F. He has also served as advisor to former chief minister Akram Khan Durrani.
LAKKI MARWAT: Twenty-five retired employees of Tehsil Municipal Administration Lakki Marwat had not yet been paid...
PESHAWAR: Just two days prior to the completion of his four-year tenure as vice-chancellor, Dr Gul Zaman has convened...
PESHAWAR: A consultative session on Pakistan-Afghanistan trade was arranged by the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and...
PESHAWAR: A function was arranged at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture University Peshawar to mark ‘World Food...
NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak reconciled with his brother Member Provincial Assembly Liaqat...
PESHAWAR: The Qul of prominent gastroenterologist, Prof Dr Ikramullah Khan, is being observed today at his native...