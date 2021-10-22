JUI-F leader dies

PESHAWAR: Senior member of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and poet Shamsur Rahman Shamsi Thursday breathed his last after protracted ailment.

Two funeral prayers were offered for the departed soul of the deceased. The first funeral was held near his residence on Pajagi Road at 5 pm and another one at his village Nawan Killay at 8 pm after which he was laid to rest there.

Shamsur Rahman Shamsi was the provincial secretary finance of JUI-F. He has also served as advisor to former chief minister Akram Khan Durrani.