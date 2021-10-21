Asian Indoor, Martial Arts Games postponed again

KARACHI: The 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games were postponed again on Wednesday.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Wednesday informed all its affiliated NOCs via a letter that the Games which were slated to be held from March 10-19, 2022, have been rescheduled for November 17-26, 2023, in Bangkok and Chonburi province.

Initially, the event was scheduled to be held from May 21-30, 2021, but had been postponed last January because of Covid.

The OCA letter says that the decision was taken due to Covid-19 pandemic.