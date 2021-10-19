CM blasts Opp over propaganda politics

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition could not cheat the people through baseless propaganda, asserting that anarchistic politics was against the national interest. Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday.

The chief minister directed him to fully project the government policies and initiatives aimed at the welfare of masses. Public welfare initiatives would be continued as the government understands the problems of masses, he added. The opposition could not cheat the people through baseless propaganda, asserting that anarchistic politics was against the national interest, he added. SACM Hasaan Khawar advised the opposition to realise facts after its failed meetings.

Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal should, first, justify their misdeeds; he said and regretted that allegation-mongering had been the favourite modus operandi of the opposition. Pakistan could not move forward through the politics of accusations and the opposition should also remember that the government would complete its constitutional tenure, he added.

CONFERENCE: The chief minister urged the religious scholars and Mashaikh to spearhead the mission of spreading glorious teachings and Uswa-e-Husna of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) through their platforms and motivate people to follow his (PBUH) blessed way of life in the real sense. Addressing the international Mashaikh and Ulema conference held under the aegis of Auqaf department in connection with “Ashra” Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH), the CM said, “The purpose of celebrating the Ashra was to sensitise the world that Muslims’ utmost love and affection for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is beyond every love. The reverence and honour of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) would always prevail over everything, he added. Usman Buzdar said that 10,574 Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarships valuing more than Rs270 million had been given to bright but needy students. Around 29,142 scholarships of Rs830 million would be given this year and the amount would be increased to Rs1 billion, he said. The CM said that “Seerat Chairs” had been established in IUB, Ghazi University DG Khan, Okara University, GCU Faisalabad, University of Chakwal and BZU Multan to fund the research. It was satisfying that different events were being held across the province to celebrate the blissful arrival of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to this world.

Condolences: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the death of columnist, poet and intellectual Dr Ajmal Niazi.

In a condolence message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude. Ajmal Niazi’s contribution towards education and journalism would be long remembered, the CM added.

allowance: A delegation of the vice-chancellors (VCs) of the universities of Punjab province led by PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Monday. The delegation briefed the chief minister about difficulties faced by the universities teachers and employees due to non-provision of disparity allowance.

The chief minister approved the disparity allowance for the teachers and employees of the university. However, universities will take formal approval from respective syndicates for the award of disparity allowance.