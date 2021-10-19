Fake treatment centres sealed in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down 223 fake treatment centres in 28 cities of the province, while four quacks have been booked for illegally desealing outlets.

Rahim Yar Khan police have registered cases against four quacks of Sadiqabad for illegally desealing their sealed outlets. On the other hand, the PHC enforcement teams had raided 2,116 treatment centres during the last three weeks, and shuttered 223 outlets. Also, as per the census data, 589 quacks were found to have quit their illegal businesses.

Major actions were carried out in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad where 19 centres each were closed down. The rest included 15 in Pakpattan, Lahore 14, 13 each in Multan and Khushab, 11 each in Chakwal and Nankana Sahab, and 10 in Kasur. “So far, the Commission had sealed 34,345 illegal treatment centres, while its enforcement teams had carried out raids on more than 108,000 outlets, while 25,422 quacks had quit their illegal businesses,” added the PHC spokesperson.