By vilifying institutions, Maryam digging her political grave: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that by vilifying the state institutions, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz is ‘digging her own political grave’.

Addressing a news conference here on Monday, he said the PML-N leader was axing her own feet, as she had also played a role in ouster of her party’s previous government. He also warned the PML-N central leadership to stop slandering the country’s institutions, and termed the practice a dangerous game to get petty political gains.“Defeat was their fate and they would face the same in future as well, as they were doing all this to fulfil their desire for power,” he added.

To a question about opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement’s campaign against the government, the minister said the PDM was “a dead political elephant” now. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not only complete his five-year term but would also return for another five years after the next elections.

The interior minister admitted there was inflation in the country. But, he added, the loans taken by the previous governments, and the coronavirus pandemic were mainly responsible for it.

He said the prime minister was making all-out efforts and he would overcome the inflation issue by end of this year. “I talk of atta, pulses, rice and medicines in the cabinet meeting,” he told the media.

The interior minister said it was good luck of Imran Khan that he had to face such a weak and incompetent opposition. He said the opposition had no political insight to understand the prevailing regional situation and they had selected a wrong time for holding rallies and protests.