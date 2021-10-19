Money laundering case: Testimonies be recorded under new NAB ordinance, court asked

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif and other family members by Nov 5.

Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the court and marked their attendance. During the proceedings, the Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer said that a video will be recorded of testimonies of the witnesses under new National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance.

Shehbaz requested the court to adjourn the hearing as he had to attend proceedings of the National Assembly. Moreover, Shehbaz’s counsel informed the court that video recording of the testimonies was mandatory under the new National Accountability Ordinance.

The court, after hearing Shehbaz and his counsel, adjourned the hearing till Nov 5. Previously, the court had indicted Nusrat Shehbaz, wife of Shehbaz Sharif, in the case. Shehbaz’s son Suleman Shehbaz, daughter Rabia Imran and son-in-law Ali Imran Yousaf have been declared proclaimed offenders (POs) in the reference. The court also declared three other accused as POs in the same case, including Haroon Yousaf, Tahir Naqvi and Ali Ahmad Khan.