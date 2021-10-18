Over 2,000 cops to perform duties for Jashan Eid Milad

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have chalked out an elaborate security plan for the main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal (October 19) and strict patrolling will be ensured during the procession and other religious gatherings in the city.

Islamabad police including Rangers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies will perform patrolling and security duties on this occasion and the main procession starting from Sector G-7 will be completely cordoned off through heavy deployment.

The procession will start from sector G-7 (Sitara Market) and culminate near the shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Mehmud at Aabpara market after passing through various routes, police said.

The monitoring of processions would be ensured through drone cameras and CCTV cameras.

The video footage of the processions would be also made from the front and backside of the process All SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials will visit the routes of the procession and ensure effective coordination among the security personnel performing duties.

Police officials will guide the cops and boost their morale in accomplishing duties in a responsible manner.

Around 2000 cops including teams of QRF, ATS, CTF, police commandoes will perform security duties on the occasion while special teams of Rangers, CID and Special Branch police will assist in smooth performance of their duties.

The police officers including SPs will also visit various police posts lying in the route of the procession, check security duties, and brief cops on how to ensure effective security.

The route of the procession has been divided into four various sectors and four SPs, DSPs and Inspectors will lead security duties and monitor the security arrangements in various sectors.

Close liaison will be maintained with organisers of the procession and other gatherings in the city.

Cooperation of organizers will be ensured with the police and law enforcement officials.

Walkthrough gates will be installed at all the entry points of procession and metal detectors will be used for checking of participants.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has said that it is the prime responsibility of the police to ensure protection to the lives as well as the property of the citizens and Islamabad police will make utmost effort to fulfil it.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to depute 480 policemen to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the capital on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain has given approval of the special traffic plan prepared to ensure traffic discipline on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

As per the plan devised following directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, a total of 480 cops including four DSPs and I7 Inspectors would perform duties for smooth traffic flow in the city.

The main procession would start from G-7 Markaz near Rehmat Community Centre and culminate at Bari Imam Shrine after passing through various routes including Jamia Masjid Al Raza G-7, Jamia Masjid Al-Habib G-7/3 Corner Fazal-e-Haq Road, 7th avenue loop, Lal Quarters Chowk, Imam Bargah G-6/2, CDA Hospital and Islamabad Hotel.

Various roads from Sitara Market to Iqbal Hall, Iqbal Hall to Service Road-1 G-7/3 towards Razia Sharif Plaza, Fazle Haq Road from China Chowk to Kulsoom Plaza, Shuhada Chowk to Abpara Chowk, Aabpara Chowk to 7th Avenue Chowk, Soharwardi Road, Kashmir Highway from Chand Tara Chowk to Dhokri Chowk will be closed for all kinds of traffic.

The traffic from Fire Brigade will be diverted to Soharwardi Road, Zero Point & Faisal Avenue while other open routes would be 7th avenue, Jinnah Avenue, GPO Chowk to Shaheed-e-Millat Road.

Traffic from Zero Point and Rawalpindi will be diverted to 7th Avenue, Faisal Avenue & Sri Nagar Highway.

Traffic from Bhara Kahu and Rawal Dam will be diverted to Rawal Dam Chowk, Faizabad & Faisal Avenue.

Motorists intending to reach Rawal Dam, Dhokri Chowk, Bhara Kahu & Murree from Motorway and Islamabad will be diverted from Zero Point to Faizabad & Murree Road.

On the occasion, ITP FM Radio 92.4 will disseminate messages about the situation of traffic on roads, the SSP said that he would himself monitor traffic arrangements while ITP staff would continue performing their duties to maintain traffic discipline also along with the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.