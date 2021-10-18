Steps stressed to improve poultry farms productivity

LAHORE : Steps should be taken to improve productivity of poultry farms, said Punjab Livestock Department Additional Secretary Khizar Hayat during his visit to Poultry Research Institute.

During the visit, he inspected different sections including farms and hatcheries. He appreciated overall performance of the institute. The additional secretary checked the records of the institution and took feedback from poultry farmers through surprise telephone calls. Research priorities should be addressed for best use of resources and optimum service delivery, said the additional secretary. He also stressed research advisory meeting must be called to improve the productivity of poultry farms.

The additional secretary also directed expediting practical steps for promotion of rural poultry initiative.