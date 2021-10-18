Cleanliness drive starts

LAHORE : On the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a 15-day special cleanliness campaign has been launched in the provincial metropolis. The objective of the campaign was to ensure waste-free surroundings, especially on major roads and public places.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chattha and all assistant commissioners remained in the field on Sunday and monitored the cleanliness campaign.

Attendance of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) staff was also strictly checked. The LWMC was removing garbage from various points and dumping it at the landfill site.