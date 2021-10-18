56 held in night-long patrols in Mardan

MARDAN: Police arrested 56 persons including several outlaws and also recovered arms and drugs during nightlong patrols across the district here on Sunday.

A spokesman for Mardan Police said that on the directive of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah, the cops conducted pedestrian patrols across the district and apprehended one proclaimed offender, several drug pushers and 55 other suspects.

The suspects would be either released or kept behind bars after further investigations.

The cops also recovered eight pistols, three Kalashnikovs, one Kalakov, 300 bullets, 3030 grams charas, 118 grams ice. The data of 91 vehicles, 128 motorcycles and 164 suspicious people was also checked via a digital device while tinted windows were removed from 25 vehicles.

Dr Zahidullah said that the night-time patrols had been started in Mardan district after many outlaws and wanted people tried to commit crimes while taking advantage of the darkness.