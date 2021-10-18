Study conducted on Waziristan culture

PESHAWAR: Prof Shakirullah Ansari, a resident of Waziristan, was awarded Ph.D degree by Pashto Academy, University of Peshawar, after he successfully defended his thesis.

Defending his doctoral study titled ‘Da Waziristan Dod Dastoor’ (Customs and Traditions of Waziristan), the scholar has concluded that most old and outdated customs and traditions had been replaced owing to modern-day education and hi-tech era of awareness.

He pointed out that internal displacement caused many hardships to the local residents but it also paved the way to acquaint them with modern ways of life to change old taboos regarding girl’s education, domestic violence and so-called social order prevalent in the region.

Prof Ansari is presently teaching mathematics at a local state-run school in Waziristan but he had a craze for conducting research on how customs and traditions required to be replaced by modern ways of life without hurting basic societal fabric. He said that culture was dynamic and underwent drastic changes when it came to the needs and demands of the people.

Commenting on the research study, Prof Nasrullah Jan Wazir, director Pashto Academy, said that if the research was translated and published in English, it would change the outlook of the readers about the residents.