Matric result announced: Around 700 students get full marks

LAHORE : Around 700 students obtained 1100 out of 1100 marks in the Matric Annual Examinations of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore.

The BISE Lahore announced result of Secondary School Certificate (Matric) Annual Examinations on Saturday according to which overall pass percentage in the exam was 98.56 percent the remaining almost 2 percent candidates had not appeared in the exams. BISE Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali announced the results during a press conference at the board’s office saying that no position holders, like in Intermediate exams, would be announced as the board had followed the promotion policy. Similarly, there were reports of hundreds of cases of 1100 out of 1100 marks in remaining eight exam boards of Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention here that like Intermediate Exams, Matric Annual 2021 exams, which continued from July 29, 2021 to August 09, 2021, were held under Examination Policy COVID-19. As many as 292,836 candidates had appeared in the Matric exams.

The candidates had appeared in optional subjects only while as per the policy their marks obtained in optional subjects were reflected in compulsory subjects with 5 percent additional marks. This led to maximum marks i.e. 1100 out of 1100 marks in some cases.

It is also pertinent to mention here that as per the promotion policy which was approved by the Provincial Cabinet recently, all those candidates who failed in any subject were awarded 33 percent marks. Therefore, overall pass percentage was over 98 percent. The rest of the two percent candidates had not appeared in the exams.

The pass percentage in science group was 98.92 percent while in general group it was 97.69 percent.

The special examination for matriculation candidates will be held from December 11, 2021 for all those candidates who could not appear in the annual exams and those who do not want to avail the promotion policy. The candidates can submit their application forms till November 1 with single fee, November 8 with double fee and November 15 with triple fee.