Seminar on breast cancer held

PESHAWAR: The Surgery department of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Saturday organised a seminar to create awareness about breast cancer.

Dr Rufina Soomro from National Liaqat Hospital Karachi was the chief guest on the occasion.

Chairman Surgery Department Professor Dr. Mah Munir welcomed the guests and briefed the participants about the free Breast Cancer Camp at Khyber Teaching Hospital. She added that they wanted to set up a one-stop breast cancer clinic at Khyber Teaching Hospital to provide fellowship in breast cancer surgery. Assistant Professor Dr. Irum Sabir said that a free camp had been organized at Khyber Teaching Hospital for the convenience of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She said that about 500 women have been examined for free so far. She said that about 200 women over the age of 40 and about 300 women under the age of 40 were examined free of cost, including about 12 women whose biopsy test samples were sent to the relevant laboratory for further examination. Dr Rufina Soomro said that she was the first woman in Pakistan who did FCPS in breast surgery in 1991. She said the first breast cancer clinic was established in Karachi in 1994.

She added that according to statistics, about 13,766 breast cancer patients were diagnosed in Pakistan every year and about 7,000 breast cancer surgeries were performed.