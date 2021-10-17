Saraiki research scholar laid to rest

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A noted Saraiki research scholar and poet, Saeed Akhtar Sial, died of a cardiac arrest here. He was 57.

His funeral prayer was offered on Saturday and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Qazianwala in Dera Ismail Khan at a well-attended funeral.

He left behind a widow, two sons and a daughter.

Though late Sial was a banker by profession and served as vice-president of a national bank, he enjoyed wide respect for his efforts for the promotion of the Saraki language and culture.

He worked on the Saraiki primer and developed the Saraiki language curriculum for various educational institutions as well.

Late Sial had to his credit books and publications. Some of his publications are “Dera Sindh Kinarey,” Wisaskh,” Rangoli” and “Nokh.”

He was instrumental in launching a number of Saraiki literary and cultural organizations in Dera Ismail Khan.