CNG stations in Sindh to shut down for 10 days

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Friday announced compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across Sindh would remain closed for 10 days from Saturday.

The gas supply company, in a statement, said the stations would close at 8am October 16 (Saturday) and are scheduled to open at 8am October 25 (Monday) — a move that will draw scores to fuel pumps in the next few hours.

“The phenomenon of reduced gas supplies is primarily due to supply issues from gas fields owned by exploration and production companies,” a statement from the SSGC said. “The company [...] gives first priority to domestic and commercial customers by ensuring unhindered gas supplies to them. SSGC’s focus has always been to proactively reduce inconvenience faced by its customers by ensuring sustainable gas supplies,” the statement added.