KP plans ITZs to boost tourism

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has finalized a master plan for developing four integrated tourism zones (ITZs) in Malakand and Hazara divisions to bolster tourism and rural economy in the province. ITZs include Ghanool in Mansehra, Mankiyal in Swat, Madaklasht in Chitral and Thandiyani in Abbottabad.

The master plan will soon be presented to the World Bank for implementation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Friday. The project includes roads, pathways, tracks, water supply, solid waste management, stable supply of electricity and infrastructure development, expected to create job opportunities and attract investments.

“To create an enabling environment for private sector to participate and develop a tourism value chain, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has entered into a partnership with the World Bank through an International Development Association (IDA) loan,” the chief said.

Talking on the occasion, khan said there was a huge potential for promotion of tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the provincial government was working to develop the tourism sector as a full-fledged industry.

Briefing the meeting about the ITZs, it was informed that Ghanool integrated tourism zones would be established on 480 Kanal, Mankiyal on 754 Kanal, Madaklasht on 540 Kanal whereas Thandyani ITZ would be established on 640 Kanal of land.

It was also decided in the meeting to present the integrated tourism zonesproject in the upcoming Dubai Expo 2020 to attract foreign investments.