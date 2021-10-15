 
Security forces gun down wanted terrorist in N Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have gunned down a terrorist in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said wanted terrorist Arif Ullah alias Dadullah was killed during an exchange of fire as the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO).

