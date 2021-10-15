Security forces gun down wanted terrorist in N Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have gunned down a terrorist in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.
The military’s media wing said wanted terrorist Arif Ullah alias Dadullah was killed during an exchange of fire as the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO).
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines on Thursday suspended flights to the Afghan capital, Kabul, after what it...
ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee slammed sugar mills mafia and recommended slashing down of production of...
JALALABAD: A bomb ripped through a vehicle carrying a Taliban police chief in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday, killing...
LAHORE: The FIA Thursday arrested a student of a private college here for showing a pistol in a classroom and...
ISLAMABAD: Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan could not...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Thursday remarked that the Constitution prohibits every kind of exploitation and ruled...