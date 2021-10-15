Solution to journalists’ problems assured

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that uniform development of the province, including Swat valley, was top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to facilitate masses.
“Malakand division would become a hub of tourism upon completion of Swat Motorway Phase-II and other development projects,” he told a delegation of Swat journalists, who called on him here.
The delegation included Swat Press Club chairman Mahboob Ali and members Ghulam Farooq, Shahzad Alam, Rashid Iqbal and others. The journalists apprised the chief minister of their problems and demanded their solution.
Mahmood Khan said that the civil work on Swat Motorway Phase-II would be initiated by December this year while for public facilitation, a passport office would be established in constituency PK-2.
