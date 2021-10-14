Algerian court

Algiers: An Algiers court on Wednesday dissolved civil society group Youth Action Rally (RAJ), which has been a key part of the country’s pro-democracy protest movement, a rights group said.
Brussels: The European Union said on Wednesday it would seek an international agreement to ban the exploitation of...
Beirut: Lebanon’s month-old government called off a cabinet session on Wednesday as a political crisis brewed within...
London: Britain’s young adults are facing a "cost of living crisis" as they struggle to pay bills while trying to...
Washington: The United States will open its land borders with Mexico and Canada in early November to non-essential...
Istanbul: Turkey has detained an Iranian and a Turk on spying charges, a senior official said on Wednesday, in the...
Maputo: Mozambique rights groups have accused public hospitals of extortion and forcing pregnant women to pay to give...