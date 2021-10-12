CPEC termed game-changer project

MARDAN: Women University Mardan Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmin on Monday that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a game-changer project that would integrate the entire region

She was speaking at a conference titled “The Role of Faculty & Students in Narrative Building and Perception Management” organized at the main hall of the Women University Mardan. The conference was held in connection with the strategic goals and objectives of Paigham-e-Pakistan.

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz also spoke at the seminar. Dr Ghazala hoped the CPEC would help bring economic development and give a boost to trade-related activities. She said no nation could survive without a strong economy.

Dr Qibla Ayaz presented a comprehensive analysis of “Paigham-e-Pakistan” project. He added that Paigham-e-Pakistan was the message of peace that should be carried forward. In the end, Dr Ghazala Yasmin thanked the participants.