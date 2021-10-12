Orakzai residents seek compensation

PESHAWAR: The members of Mamoozai Qaumi Ittehad, Orakzai district, staged a protest outside Peshawar Press Club on Monday, urging the government to complete the survey of the Mamoozai tribe for the losses and release the compensation cheques.

Led by Mohammad Sadiq Orakzai, Bilal Khan and others, the participants of the protest camp warned the government of continuing with the protest if their demands were not met. The people from various parts of Orakzai attended the protest camp. Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans, they said the existing state of affairs had created unrest and disappointment among the dwellers of the Orakzai district.

They complained that their native area wore a deserted look as no developmental work was carried out there. They deplored that the government was playing the role of a silent spectator. The protesters asked the government to hold investigations against the officials, who were tasked with conducting the survey. They asked the government to initiate work on irrigation schemes to boost agriculture and promote tourism.