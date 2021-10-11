‘Rs12,000 Ehsaas relief cash to be provided to quake victims’

Islamabad : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar has announced Rs12,000 Ehsaas relief cash each for all families of Harnai.

The SAPM visited earthquake-hit areas of Harnai the other day to assess the level of assistance needed from the federal government on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She announced the federal government relief package for all families of Harnai, after the Prime Minister’s approval. Expressing solidarity with the affectees, Dr. Sania said Social protection is critical to earthquake-induced recovery.

The federal government will give Rs12,000 cash subsistence to each family of Harnai as immediate relief.

In Harnai, Dr. Sania was joined by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, Balochistan Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Commissioner Sibbi Division, Deputy Commissioner Harnai, and senior officers of Ehsaas and Pakistan Army.