Five shot, injured in various incidents

Five people were injured in separate incidents of firing in parts of the city on Sunday. Two people were shot and wounded in a firing incident in the Macchar Colony area in Sohrab Goth. Police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

The victims were later identified as Sher Khan, 14, son of Amir, and Naseer, 20, son of Alam. The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Separately, 20-year-old Abdur Rehman, son of Habib Saleh Jilani, was wounded in a firing incident near the Korangi Crossing area within the limits of the Zaman Town police station. He was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment.

Police said the youth was shot by robbers for offering resistance during a mugging bid. A case has been registered and investigations are under way. In a similar incident, a teenage boy, Sajid, 17, son of Sardar Khan, was wounded near the Baloch Colony flyover within the limits of the Tipu Sultan police station. He was shifted to the JPMC.

Police said the teenager was shot over offering resistance during a mugging bid. A case was registered and investigations are under way. Meanwhile, a man, identified as Shah Jahan, 35, was wounded in a firing incident in Baldia Town’s Raees Goth. He was moved to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medical treatment. Police said the incident took place over a personal enmity and investigations are under way.