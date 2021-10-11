Khattak blames prevailing rot on years of misrule

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak on Sunday said the prevailing inflation was the result of the misrule by the former rulers.

Addressing a gathering here, he said the Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz governments took record loans to fill their coffer with ill-gotten money. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) inherited the existing challenges from the previous government.

Pervez Khattak expressed grief over the death of nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan and said that the void created by his demise could not be filled.

Paying tributes to the deceased, he said that Abdul Qadeer Khan and his team had made Pakistan’s defense invincible.

He said that people like Abdul Qadeer Khan were born once in a century, adding that the services rendered by him for the motherland would be remembered forever.

Turning his guns on the opposition parties, he said they should tell the nation which uplift projects they executed while being in power for years.

It was the PTI that undertook uplift projects for the development of the country, he went on to add.

The defense minister said that the PMLN and the PPP committed record corruption during their rule. He also came down hard on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and said it was out of the power corridors for the first time in years as this party always managed to cling to power.