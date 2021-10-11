KP School Cricket event in full-swing

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa School Cricket Championship is in full swing as teams of over 300 schools comprising 4,000 players are participating in the gala across the province.

Organised by the KP Sports and Education departments, KP Cricket Association and Pakistan Cricket Board, a number of players from various schools exhibited brilliant performance during the matches played so far.

On Sunday, the team of Government High School, Taru Jabba, beat the team of Government High School, Rashakai, in a thrilling contest and won the match.

Another match was played between the teams of Government Higher Secondary School, Gulbahar, and Government Higher Secondary School, Regi, at Islamia College Ground.

The players of GHSS Gulbahar played well and defeated the rival team of GHSS, Regi, in a spectacular contest.

Similarly, the cricket team of Government Higher Secondary School, Samarbagh, crushed the Oxford Public School, Mayar, Lower Dir while Hangu Public School beat GCMS School No. 1.

Cricket matches also played among the teams of various schools in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Parachinar and elsewhere in the province.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa School Cricket Championship was inaugurated on October 7, which will continue till November 7.

Around 585 matches would be played at 68 various places during the month-long cricket gala in the province.

The organisers said that it was a golden opportunity for the students as new cricket talents would come to limelight, whose capabilities would be further honed to compete in the national and international competitions.

They said that such events would pave the way for attracting tourists and players to boost tourism and economy in the province.