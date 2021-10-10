Boy strangled to death in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The body of a schoolchild, who had gone missing, was found in the fields of sugarcane crop in Lachra area in the district on Saturday.

Ameer Hamza, an eight-year old son of Ghulam Mustafa and a student of a private school, had gone to school in Lachra in the limits of Dera Town Police Station. The father started searching for the child when he did not come back home after the closure of school.

His body was later found in the nearby fields of sugarcane crop during the search.

It was learnt that unknown persons had strangulated the child and then dumped the body in the fields.