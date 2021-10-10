Boy strangled to death in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The body of a schoolchild, who had gone missing, was found in the fields of sugarcane crop in Lachra area in the district on Saturday.
Ameer Hamza, an eight-year old son of Ghulam Mustafa and a student of a private school, had gone to school in Lachra in the limits of Dera Town Police Station. The father started searching for the child when he did not come back home after the closure of school.
His body was later found in the nearby fields of sugarcane crop during the search.
It was learnt that unknown persons had strangulated the child and then dumped the body in the fields.
MINGORA: A known psychiatrist on Saturday urged the government to include mental illness in the Sehat Card Plus...
PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency claimed on Saturday to have arrested 13 alleged currency smugglers during...
PESHAWAR: Though the Pakistan Medical Commission was already under fire from students and their parents, the results...
SWABI: Pakistan Workers Federation newly elected president Chaudhry Mohammad Yasin on Saturday asked the government...
PESHAWAR: Experts here on Saturday asked the government to give proper attention to the mental health sector as the...
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party has asked the party’s district headquarters to stage camps across the province on...