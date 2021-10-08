JS Bank, TPL Life join hands

KARACHI: JS Bank and TPL Life Insurance have signed an agreement to distribute exclusive global healthcare coverage, "Global Shield" powered by AXA, designed for JS private banking clients.

Global Shield provides extensive health & medical coverage across the globe, including international emergency assistance and inpatient/outpatient hospitalization.

Features of the coverage include a dedicated health manager, 24/7 digital support, online consultations, and preferential rates and services across various medical platforms.

JS Bank is the first adopter of Global Shield powered by AXA in Pakistan, providing state-of-the-art health and medical coverage to its clients.

The agreement was signed by Ali Pesnani, group head Retail Banking JS Bank, and Faisal Abbasi, CEO TPL Life. Also gracing the ceremony with their presence were Basir Shamsie, President & CEO JS Bank and Ali Jameel, board member TPL Group.

Talking about JS Bank's customer-first approach, Pesnani stated: "As our business continues to expand rapidly, value-added services such as Global Shield with TPL Life is a perfect platform given their international alliance with AXA Insurance. This collaboration will not only enhance our customer experience but also reflects our commitment towards their wellbeing."

Faisal Abbasi spoke to the positive impact Global Shield will bring to JS Bank’s high net worth clients, saying: “We are delighted about this collaboration with JS bank and feel that our product will further enable the Bank to better serve its private banking customers with this one-of-a-kind, high-end insurance product. We look forward to work upon a lot of other synergies between the two entities."

JS Bank's Private Banking is designed to provide par excellence products and services to its esteemed high net-worth clients, empowering them to enhance their lifestyle with comprehensive banking solutions.