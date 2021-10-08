Court summons PCB, traffic police officials

LAHORE:Justice Shahid Karim on Thursday summoned officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the city traffic police for Friday (today) to explain blockade of roads due to cricket matches at Gaddafi Stadium.
The judge observed that the free movement of the citizens could not be blocked due to cricket matches and the cricket matches could not take place in such deplorable manner in the city at the expense of curtailing the rights of people. On behalf of a petitioner, Advocate Zaka argued that citizens had been adversely affected and traffic blockages will further exacerbate pollution level.
