Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today

Islamabad: A meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held in Islamabad today (Thursday) evening for sighting the crescent moon of Rabi-ul-Awal 1443 Hijri. Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad would attend the meeting of the Zonal Committee to be held in the office of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat, Islamabad.

The rest of the zonal/ district committees would meet attheir respective provincial/ district headquarters on same evening.

Quoting astronomical considerations, he said chances for sighting of the new crescent on Thursday evening were very bright.

The new crescent would be born on crossing conjunction point at 6:06 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on Wednesday.