White Corolla gang resurfaces, suspects flee after robbery bid foiled

A new video of the White Corolla gang of robbers has surfaced, showing them attempting and failing to rob a bungalow in the upmarket DHA neighbourhood of Karachi.

The CCTV camera footage doing the rounds on social media shows a white Corolla stopping outside a bungalow at the Khayaban-e-Ghazi in DHA Phase VI, within the jurisdiction of the Gizri police station.

After the car stopped, four men — three of them clad in shalwar kameez and one wearing a shirt and a pair of trousers — got out of the vehicle and tried to enter the house.

The suspects carried pistols and a Kalashnikov, wore caps and hid their faces behind handkerchiefs and surgical masks. However, facing resistance from the inside, they fled within a few seconds. As they were fleeing, they fired some shots, which burst the tyres of a vehicle parked inside as well as hit the walls of the bungalow.

In November last year, a new White Corolla gang had emerged in DHA. They had been found involved in robbing two bungalows in as many days.

The first robbery took place on November 7 in Phase VIII, where the suspects entered the bungalow by scaling the wall, then disarmed the security guard by snatching his weapon.

The robbers held one guard hostage to persuade the other two to surrender. Then they swept the house of valuables and escaped in the signature white Corolla.

Police said they were investigating if a new gang had emerged or if the old one had once again become active. They said they have registered a case and launched an investigation.