CCPO inspects National T20 Cup security measures

LAHORE : Lahore Police ensured comprehensive security arrangements for the second phase of National T20 Cricket Cup started at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

CCPO Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and DIG Operations Capt Suhail Ch visited Gaddafi Stadium and surrounding areas to check the security arrangements made for the event. SPs and other senior police officers accompanied CCPO Lahore. SP Model Town Sayyed Aziz briefed the CCPO Lahore regarding the security arrangements. Dogar also met with the police officials deputed at entry gates and different points around Gaddafi Stadium. He directed them to remain highly alert and vigilant.