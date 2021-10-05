Women in politics

At a time when we need more women in representative positions in legislatures and local bodies, the continued problem of a male dominated society in which women are not considered to be suitable for a political role, where funds are divided inequitably in terms of handing them out to women, and where there is a lack of exposure for most women in the country’s politics, we have far too few. Yet women are needed if voices are to be raised about domestic violence bills, which have become controversial for no good reason, and other issues including the increasing cases of harassment of women, the sexual abuse of children and also other issues which affect entire households and communities, such as inflation and its impact. Yet women continue to be held back from playing a full political role. While the increase in the quota for women was a welcome step, and has allowed a larger number of Pakistani women to enter parliament and local bodies, it is still not enough. The reality is that only a tiny handful of women, most of them influential members of their communities, enter parliament through direct vote, and are therefore able to act and voice their opinions independently.

This is a problem that needs to be dealt with, as was stated at a seminar organised in Karachi. We need a far larger number of women in positions of decision-making, to protect their rights and ensure that laws conform to their welfare. This has perhaps become especially important given the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, and the kind of discrimination women face there. We know from history that extremist groups in our own country are influenced by such activities. Indeed, even without any role from Afghanistan, we can see the kind of victimisation women in all parts of the country face, even on the streets of major cities.

To guard against this, one of the best steps that can be taken is to bring more women into legislative assemblies and councils. In nations where this has happened there has been an improvement in the levels of education for women and girls and better protection of their rights, including the right to be safeguarded against domestic violence. Such measures are vital to the women of Pakistan. This can only happen through political change, only if political parties are persuaded to nominate a select number of women to general seats, so that a larger number of women can enter parliament through general seats.