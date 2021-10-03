CM aide inaugurates newly constructed school building

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations Kamran Khan Bangash on Saturday inaugurated the magnificent new building of Shaheed Haris Nawaz High School in Zaryab Colony, which is part of his constituency in the provincial capital.

Reconstruction of the Government High School has been completed in record time at a cost of Rs65 million, said a handout.

In addition to the classrooms required to accommodate more students, two well-equipped science laboratories, a spacious examination hall and a mosque is also included. Officials of Education and Communication and Works Departments, schoolteachers, students, parents, local elite and PTI workers participated in the event.

On the occasion, Kamran Bangash clarified that in Peshawar, facilities in all sectors including education, health and sanitation were being enhanced as well as schools, colleges and health centres being brought in line with the requirements of modern times.

He said that in order to improve the environment of Peshawar, the government was focusing on plantation campaigns and additional parks, and beautification of the city.

“The people of Peshawar have played a key role in bringing the PTI government into power for the second time in the last general elections and they would also make the PTI successful in the local government elections,” he said.

Later, Kamran Bangash visited various sections of the Haris Nawaz Shaheed High School and met students and teachers. The local elders and students thanked him for fulfilling the longstanding demand of reconstruction and rehabilitation of the school.