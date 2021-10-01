 
Friday October 01, 2021
Petroleum products still cheaper in Pakistan, says Hammad

October 01, 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said the prices of petroleum products in Pakistan is still low as compared to global prices.

In a tweet, the minister said the increase in petrol price was not an easy decision, but it had to be done due to increasing prices in global market. Still, he said, the increase in Pakistan is less than global trends. The minister said the government is gradually reducing tax ratio on petroleum prices.

