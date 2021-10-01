CAP announces election results

LAHORE: Constructors Association of Pakistan (CAP) on Thursday elected its new office bearers for the year 2021-22.

According to a statement, Engr Kamal Nasir Khan was elected unopposed as Chairman CAP, while Engr MS Asad Mukhtar as Senior Vice Chairman.

Moreover, Chaudhry Ahmad Habib was elected unopposed as Vice Chairman (Punjab), Syed Raza Ali Abidi Vice Chairman (Sindh), Pir Zarif Shah Vice Chairman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), and Malik Muhammad Kaleem Ullah was elected Vice Chairman (Islamabad).

Others who were elected unopposed as members of the executive committee are: Engr Abdul Karim Khadim, Marghoob Shakir Izhar, Naeemudin A Siddiqui, Engr Muhammad Imran Khan Cheema, Syed Yasin Shah, Sheikh Saeedullah from corporate class.

As per the statement, Zahid ul Hassan Qureshi, Khawaja Shoaib Mohi-ud-din, Muhammad Satwat Khan, Chaudhry Khaleeq Ahmad Awan, and Shaheryar Khan were elected as executive committee members from the associate class.