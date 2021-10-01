CAP announces election results

LAHORE: Constructors Association of Pakistan (CAP) on Thursday elected its new office bearers for the year 2021-22.
According to a statement, Engr Kamal Nasir Khan was elected unopposed as Chairman CAP, while Engr MS Asad Mukhtar as Senior Vice Chairman.
Moreover, Chaudhry Ahmad Habib was elected unopposed as Vice Chairman (Punjab), Syed Raza Ali Abidi Vice Chairman (Sindh), Pir Zarif Shah Vice Chairman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), and Malik Muhammad Kaleem Ullah was elected Vice Chairman (Islamabad).
Others who were elected unopposed as members of the executive committee are: Engr Abdul Karim Khadim, Marghoob Shakir Izhar, Naeemudin A Siddiqui, Engr Muhammad Imran Khan Cheema, Syed Yasin Shah, Sheikh Saeedullah from corporate class.
As per the statement, Zahid ul Hassan Qureshi, Khawaja Shoaib Mohi-ud-din, Muhammad Satwat Khan, Chaudhry Khaleeq Ahmad Awan, and Shaheryar Khan were elected as executive committee members from the associate class.
LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry has elected Chinese business leader Wang Zihai as its...
LAHORE: New office-bearers of the Lahore Chambers of Commerce & Industry have assumed their offices, setting their...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market fell by Rs200 per tola on Thursday.According to data released by All Sindh...
KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi, while addressing the 44th FPCCI Export Awards on Thursday, said Pakistan has overcome...
LAHORE: The going is tough for the entire world after the pandemic because of an unusual spike in the prices of all...
LAHORE: Pakistan has been recycling more than 41 percent waste of the Tetra Pak cartons, much higher than almost all...